Over 100 families vacate Bhendi Bazaar dilapidated homes

The authority undertaking the re-development of 250 building in Bhendi Bazaar which are cessed properties of the Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority

The collapse of the 117-year-old Hussaini Building in Bhendi Bazaar, which claimed 33 lives, has served as a wake-up call for tenants residing in other dilapidated buildings in the area.

In just two months since the tragedy struck, more than 100 families have evacuated their homes and shifted to temporary accommodation provided by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), the authority undertaking the re-development of 250 building in Bhendi Bazaar which are cessed properties of the Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (MHADA).

After the Hussaini building collapse, SBUT and MHADA conducted an audit of all the buildings in Bhendi Bazaar which are under cluster development, and declared them unfit to reside in. Fresh notices were also issued for evacuation. Of a total of 250 buildings in the area which are part of the cluster development, over 90 buildings have already been demolished and some are under demolition.

"In two months' time, more than 100 families have vacated their homes. However, there are more than 1000 families who are yet to evacuate the dilapidated buildings and shift to the temporary accommodation provided by SBUT. The structural audit carried out by MHADA after the Hussaini building collapse has shown all buildings in the area structural weak and unfit to stay in", said a spokesperson from SBUT.

Despite attempts, MHADA spokesperson Vaishali Wagh was unavailable for comment.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of C ward, Jivak Ghegadmal said, "The SBUT submitted to us a copy of the fresh notice served to all the dilapidated buildings in Bhendi Bazaar. It is stated in the notice that the building is unfit to stay in, and if any collapse takes place, SBUT won't be responsible".

The Bhendi Bazaar cluster development project covers 250 buildings and the project is spread over 16 acres. A total of 3,200 families are affected parties in the project, of whom more than 2000 families have been rehabilitated. However, shifting the remaining families, whose lives are at risk, is a challenge for MHADA and SBUT.

The SBUT spokesperson added, "Lives are at risk because of vested interests of handful of people, . All the buildings are 100 years old, and unfit for living. However, people don't realize it. Unfortunately, the Hussaini building collapse gave a wake-up call for many".