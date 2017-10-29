One booked for siphoning Rs 65K from postal accounts

The accused is attached with Rajawadi post office and on the post of postal assistant

The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case of cheating against a postal assistant attached with Rajawadi post office for allegedly siphoning Rs 65,865 from the postal account holders. The police are yet to make arrests in the case.

According to the police, the accused is attached with Rajawadi post office and on the post of postal assistant. The accused person allegedly took Rs 65,865 of the various account holders. Complainant Revati Dalvi also alleged that the accused instead of depositing the money, used it for personal gains.

The post office during inquiry found the accused person guilty and have initiated action against him.

"We have registered a case under section 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trrust) and 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code," said Vijay Khaire, Senior Inspector, Tilak Nagar police station.

"We have collected evidence against the accused and are investigating further," said Khaire.