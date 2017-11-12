Now, get licenses on BMC's MCGM 24X7 app

Soon city residents will be able to get most of the services rendered by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the civic body's mobile app named MCGM 24X7. The civic body plans to bring its services under one platform and it will be called as M-Governance.

The BMC has already started providing services like trade license for shops, water connection among others online. However, only a handful of these are available on the MCGM app while all of them are available on the website. "We want to introduce all BMC services to MCGM 24X7 App," said a senior official from the IT department of BMC. Services which are currently available on the app are water bill, property tax, licenses, garden and trees and My Complaints section.

A senior civic official said that the BMC renders over 120 different services which are being made available online gradually. "We will gradually add services on the app," said the official from the IT department. He added that we are expecting that in the next one year, we will provide most of the services on the app.

In a phase-wise manner, the BMC will make around 120 services online. "We have already started giving license for shops and gradually all other licenses will also be included in the online process," said the official. Not only this, the license will also be mailed to the respective person.

"We have planned to add one or two services every week and if required, in the later stage, we will add more depending on the need and feasibility," said the official.

According to the official, M-Governance will have a section in MCGM 24X7 App wherein all these services will be available. "We have to hold the process for a fortnight as the BMC data centre was migrating to a cloud-based system and the online system was down," said the official. The Worli Data Centre of BMC has almost exhausted its capacity and addition of any new service or feature was not possible.