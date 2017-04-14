No relief for socialite Poonam Shroff, Khar police to continue probe

In a setback to socialite Poonam Shroff, the Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected her petition seeking transfer of investigations being done in three criminal cases, from the Khar Police to the Mumbai Crime branch. One of the case pertains to serious charges of allegedly attempting to murder her husband Jaidev Shroff.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi, rejected her plea claiming it did not stand merits and refused to grant stay on its order to allow her appeal in the Supreme Court.

Accordingly the court has given a go ahead to the lower court to go on with the trial and asked the Khar police to continue its further probe.

Shroff had sought transfer of the investigations initiated against her, claiming it was being done in an illegal manner. She was booked in April last year for allegedly poisoning her estranged husband Jaidev Shroff, the police have already filed chargesheet in the case. The plea had sought directions to the Metropolitan Magistrate court to not take cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Khar Police against her. She contended that the Khar police have ‘illegally’ investigated the complaint filed against her by Jaidev.