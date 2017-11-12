Mumbai to get its first clinic for adolescents

Looking at the rising concern of adolescent over physical, mental and emotional health, an adolescent clinic has been opened in the city with an aim to make teenagers identify and prevent chronic illness by spreading awareness about body and mind changes.

An initiative by Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, the clinic named ‘Lighthouse’ will be open to adolescents and their parents every Saturday .

Gynecologist and head of the clinic, Dr. Sudeshna Ray, said, “We will be conducting workshops and session in various colleges and corporate offices too. We are not only focusing on adolescents, but also on their parents. It is important to communicate and understand the parents of the teenagers too. It is not dedicated to one particular issue but over all issues they face at this age. The adolescents need lot of emotional, physical, psychological care. It is a milestone development. The objective is to prepare them for better adulthood.”

As per WHO statistics, it is estimated that 2.6 million adolescents between the age of 10 -24 years die each year and a much greater number of young people suffer from illnesses that hinder their growth & development.

Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre said, “This initiative was a plan to provide treatment, solutions and spread awareness of specialized treatment options available for the teenagers.”

Dr Duru Shah, said, “Steps for the big impact had begun to make a difference in the health industry with this clinic initiative. Youth is a critical phase of life which accompany with many physical, psychological, physiological and behavioral patterns. The health issues occur along with the critical phase so it is important to help the teenagers minimize their problems.”