Mumbai: Slab collapses at Andheri station; injures woman

A lady suffered a head injury after a slab collapsed at Andheri station on Saturday night.

According to sources, the woman was standing next to the queue to buy railway ticket from the booking counter.

S Mule (56) was standing at the concourse while her son was standing in the queue to buy a ticket at the ticket counter on the east side of Andheri station. This is when a slab from the ceiling fell on her head and she collapsed.

"It was around 9.15pm when this incident occurred," said a relative . She was then taken to Cooper Hospital as she had suffered 20 stitches. Later she was discharged from the hospital.

Mumbai's suburban network has seen a spate of accidents. Two months ago, a stampede at Elphinstone Road railway station killed over 23 people, while a few days later a few people were injured after a portion of the pedestrian bridge collapsed at Charni Road station.