Mumbai: RM Bhatt School to attempt getting in Limca Book of Records for centenary year

Thousands of ex-students, current batch, and citizens in the Parel area will gather to sing the NCC song as a symbol of unity.

History of sorts would be created on November 26 when more than 10 thousand students, past students and citizens would sing together the NCC song as a part of centenary celebrations of RM Bhatt High School situated at Parel. The Limca Book of Records officials would be present for recording this history.

Gokhale Education Society has its campuses also at Bordi and Nashik other than Bhatt High School which is right in the heart of Girangaon (meaning village located at a Girani or mill).

Bhatt High School is completing hundred years on September 2, 2018, and the centenary year has already started to mark the same. Interestingly, the alumni association of the Bhatt High School which is named as Gurudakshina is organising the program. The ex-students are of the view that NCC song is most suitable for expressing the desire for unity, especially in today's context.

Head Mistress GS Kamble, president of Gurudakshina Pratima Joshi and Sanjay Ghagare who is a convener of Gurudakshina informed that they are expecting almost 25 thousand participants in singing together the NCC song.

The alumni association has asked batches from successive years to contribute towards the maintenance of the school, especially classrooms. While they would create a record by singing together NCC song, they are putting forward an example for other schools to keep alive Marathi schools by doing something rather than shouting in the name of the language.