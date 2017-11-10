Mumbai: Man says sorry for stepping on foot, gets stabbed

A 28-year-old man was stabbed by a pedestrian after he slipped on the footpath and stepped on the foot of the accused. Shockingly passersby remained mute spectators.

A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed repeatedly by a pedestrian for accidentally stepping on his foot at Ambarnath. The accused pulled out a knife and stabbed the man despite the victim apologizing for the mistake. Shockingly, the passersby did not intervene and were mute spectators to the entire incident.

According to police, the complainant John Purshottam Nallasevy, 25, along with his friend Ajay Nawalgire, were on their way to Vimco Naka when the accused Ravi Kandekar walked passed by them. Accidentally Nallasevy slipped and stepped on the foot of Kandekar which allegedly led to a verbal fight. During the heated conversation, Kandekar pulled out a knife and slashed the neck of Nawalgire. The victim also suffered injuries on chest and abdomen and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

"When the victim was apologizing, the accused kept on assaulting him and the crowd which had gathered during the brawl did not intervene. When we got the information we rushed to spot and found Nawalgire in a critical state.", said an Ambarnath police officer.

"The victim's friend tried to intervene during the fight and was seeking help from the crowd which had gathered but no one intervened as Kandekar was armed with a knife. We have taken the statements of the persons gathered during the fight and have also seized the weapon used in the crime. The victim is in a critical state and has been kept under observation at the hospital.", said a senior police officer.

"We have registered a case under section 307(attempt to murder), 504(intentional insult) and 506(criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and we will soon arrest the accused in the case. When we rushed to the spot, the accused- Kandekar slashed himself and tried to prove his innocence.", said BD Wagh, Senior Police Inspector, Ambarnath police station.