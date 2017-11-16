Mumbai: BMC corporators raise objections on delay of funds

Corporators from all parties on Wednesday raised an objection on the defunct System Application Product (SAP) of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which is delaying the developmental work of the city.

Mangesh Satamkar Standing Committee member and Shiv Sena corporator put forth the point of order in the standing committee and demanded six more months extension for spending the yearly funds given to the corporators.

BMC corporators get Rs.60 lakh as corporator fund, another one crore rupees is sanctioned as budgetary funds and if the corporators is a member of some committees like a standing committee, improvements committee, etc he gets more Rs. 25 lakh and also some money they get from Mayors fund which brings the total to Rs.2 to 3 crores received by each corporator yearly. They are supposed to utilise the sanctioned money between the financial year April to March or otherwise, the budget will lapse.

Satamkar said, "This time the budget is given to corporators in July month, as the allocation of budget delayed it will eventually further delay the expenditure. Also, the tenders are not being accepted by the SAP process, therefore, all developmental work has delayed. "

He further remarked, "Being a public representative voters will question us regarding what work we have done? and due to defunct SAP process, the work cannot be started. Also, as SAP is not blocking the budget money for the work to be undertaken, the yearly funds sanctioned to all corporators will lapse and there will be allegations like corporators used only 10% of their funds etc."

In addition, he alleged due to the newly introduced Goods and Service Tax (GST) problems have increased like the civic officials are still confused how much percentage GST they should apply whether 5% is applicable or 18%, they are clueless for a particular project.