Mumbai: 83-year-old lawyer booked for allegedly groping typist in Vikhroli court

A case has been registered, but no arrests have been made

The Vikhroli Police have booked an 83-year-old lawyer for allegedly groping a 54-year-old woman stenographer in Vikhroli Court on Friday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Shivshankar Joshi who had filed an intervention in the Ghatkopar building collapse case.

According to the complaint filed in Vikhroli police station, Joshi had raised objection over the seating of the woman in courtroom and started arguing.

“He told me to get up and when I refused, he grabbed my arm and started abusing me. When I tried removing his hands, he groped me,” she said in her statement.

The woman immediately approached Vikhroli police station and filed a complaint. “We have registered a case for molestation and insulting a woman. Our probe is on,” said Sachin Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 6