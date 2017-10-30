Mumbai: 17 MNS workers detained in different parts of the city

The Versova police on Monday detained eight Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers after for protesting outside the residence of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam in Versova.

According to the police,the workers set up handcarts with fruits and vegetables and protested. The police immediately reached on the spot and detained the eight MNS workers.

In another incident, the Dadar police arrested four MNS workers for forcefully evicting hawkers from the area.

Meanwhile Vashi police too arrested five MNS workers who on Sunday had vandalised hawkers' stalls outside the railway station.