Mulund woman's photos go viral on Facebook, cops on the hunt for accused

A 23-year-old woman has approached Mulund police after photographs of her went viral on social media. The woman's photographs, accompanied by her mobile number and a message saying, 'I am free, call me for fun now' have been posted on various groups and pages on Facebook.

The victim told police that she receives numerous calls daily from unknown persons as a result. According to the police, the woman, who works with a private firm, initially ignored the barrage of calls she would receive. However, while browsing Facebook, she stumbled upon the groups and pages where her pictures were posted.

The woman told her parents about the incident, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police. "I do not know who is targeting me. The incident has shaken me. I continue to receive calls despite registering a case," said the woman.

A police probe revealed that unknown people created a fake Facebook account with pictures of the victim under the name 'Riya Paveen'. It is from this account that the accused have been posting vulgar pictures of the victim.

"We have registered a case and we are doing our best to nab the culprits. We have requested the BKC cyber police to provide us with technical support. It has been established that the culprits have been using the victim's WhatsApp profile pictures," said an officer associated with the case.

