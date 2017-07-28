MSRDC's projects await green signal

Green clearances are yet pending for two road projects aimed at easing connectivity between Mumbai and Thane

Two crucial road projects, namely the Thane-Ghodbunder elevated road and the Borivli-Thane underground tunnel, are stuck due to green hurdles. More than two years after planning the projects, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) awaits green clearance before executing them.

In the case of the 4.4 km-long Thane-Ghodbunder elevated road, MSRDC has approached the state wildlife board as the proposed road runs parallel to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). As for the underground tunnel, the agency has just received permission to conduct a survey inside SGNP, as the tunnel passes under the park.

"We are currently obtaining green clearances from the competent authorities that include the forest department, wildlife board and have also appointed a retired officer from the forest department to fast-track the approvals. They will take time as the flagship projects of MSRDC, namely Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway and the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, are the priority too," said a senior MSRDC official not wishing to be named.

Further, smaller vehicles will be asked to take the elevated road while heavy vehicles will continue to ply on the existing road in order to ease the area's traffic congestion. The underground tunnel is a six-lane tunnel and will connect Tikuji-ni-Wadi in Thane to Western Urban Road (WUR) at Borivli.

Both these road projects are aimed at increasing connectivity between Mumbai and Thane, and decongesting the traditional Ghodbunder route.

Similarly another project, that is planned to boost tourism inside SGNP, is a ropeway between Borivli and Thane, which will run over SGNP and provide a bird's eye view. The project is being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) through a private company. The same is also facing issues, considering it is going over SGNP.