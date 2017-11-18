Masked man burns Andheri resident's car

Rohit Mehta, the owner of the burnt car was alerted by building residents and the watchman to smoke emanating from his white Volkswagon Vento car

In a shocking incident of arson, the passenger of a luxury car in a posh housing society in Andheri was spotted setting another car in the society premises on fire. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV and the Saki Naka police has formed teams to nab the culprit.

According to police, on November 14, Rohit Mehta, the owner of the burnt car was alerted by building residents and the watchman to smoke emanating from his white Volkswagon Vento car.

The fire was doused but the car was already burnt considerably.

On checking the CCTV camera footage, a man wearing a mask was seen getting out from the rear seat of a white luxury car and later pouring a flammable substance on the Vento and setting it on fire.

"We have registered the case at Saki Naka police station in this regard. We are checking if the car owner had any personal enmity.

We are also checking the CCTV camera located in the society to ascertain the vehicle registration number,", said ND Reddy.

"The CCTV camera does not show the face of the accused as he is masked. We are investigating further," Reddy added.

CAR CARNAGE