Mango export to touch a new high

The Vashi irradiation facility has set an ambitious target of 500 tonnes of mango grading for the United States

Indians settled in the United States (US) will not go without the succulent varieties of mangoes this season. The Vashi irradiation facility has become fully operational and this year and it has set an ambitious target of 500 tonnes of mango grading for the US only. Irradiation of mango is mandatory for exporting in the US cities.

Last year the Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB) had set up its own irradiation centre in Vashi.

According to the official, mango export to the United States is likely to touch a new high this year. "We have set around 25 per cent mango export to the US this year as the Vashi facility has become fully operational," Kishore Toshniwal, MD, MSAMB. However, this year, the total target of mango export is 2500 tonnes.

The agriculture department of the US has set stringent norms for importing mangoes or any other fruits. In accordance with the US norms, irradiation of mangoes is mandatory before exporting it to the country.

So far, Maharashtra had only one irradiation centre in Lasalgoan in Nashik. However, after Vashi centre is ready, exporters and farmers are planning to increase the volume of export of the fruit to the US.

The US had banned importing of Indian mangoes since one-and-a-half decade ago over the fear of pests that could be imported through these mangoes. Later, in 2006, the agriculture department of the US agreed to import on the condition that the mangoes would be first irradiated before exporting. The export then resumed and in 2009, a total 121 metric tonnes of mangoes were irradiated and exported from Lasalgaon irradiation centre.

During irradiation, foods are exposed briefly to a radiant energy source such as gamma rays. "The process not only helps in killing harmful bacteria but also increases shelf life of the fruit by increasing the ripening process," said Toshniwal.

The capacity of Vashi centre is more than Lasalgaon and it is likely to irradiate more mangoes in the current season. "We

have capacity to irradiate 8 tonnes of mangoes per day," said Toshniwal.

Alphonsos dispatched to japan

The first consignment of Alphonso mangoes was sent to Japan on Friday. A total 146 boxes of Alphonso mangoes were treated at Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) plant in Vashi. VHT is necessary for exporting mangoes to Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Masahiko Sekiya, Plant Operation officer of Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries of Japan was also present