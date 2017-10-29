Man flashes woman on Airport Metro station

The Metro operator had asked the victim to register a formal complaint with the police

A woman has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) operator on Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro alleging that an unknown man flashed her on the Airport Road Metro Station on Thursday evening.

While the Mumbai Police said that there has been no official complaint filed by the victim, the Metro operator had asked the victim to register a formal complaint with the police.

The victim also took to Twitter sharing the incident. "Today between 3.45 and 4.00 p.m #airport road metro station unsafe for womens #male masturbation #mumbaipolice #MumbaiMetro #10028313 cmplnt." (sic).

The MMOPL acknowledged the tweet and responded, "We wish to inform you that Safety and Security of passengers is of paramount importance to us. We have taken note of your complaint and are in the process of implementing various measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. We request you to file police complaint, in order to take this to a logical conclusion."

The incident of flashing is said to have taken place somewhere near the entry/exit of Airport Metro Station which generally doesn't witness much footfall.

Navin Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 10, said, "The Andheri police have checked CCTV camera footage and are waiting for the complainant to register an FIR. We will file the case when the woman approaches them in this regard."