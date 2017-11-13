Essel Group 90 years
Joyride spins into tale of death

dna Correspondent | Updated: Nov 13, 2017, 08:15 AM IST, DNA

A joyride spun into a tragic story when a 17-year-old biker lost his life and a pillion rider sustained severe injuries, after the motorcycle they were riding, rammed into a car at Platina junction in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified Siraj Shaikh, a resident of Kurla.

The incident took place around 9:30pm when a car was heading towards Bandra from Kurla on BKC road. Shaikh, who was riding a scooter, jumped the signal at BKC and collided with the car. The police were informed and the injured were rushed to a hospital.

"Pillion rider Atish Chudiwala didn't have a driving licence. Shaikh was riding rashly. Neither of them were wearing helmets. Shaikh died at the spot. Eighteen-year-old Chudiwala is critical and is being treated at a hospital," said Kalpana Gadekar, senior police inspector, BKC Police Station.

"Shaikh owned the bike. The duo was going to Bandra for a joyride. We're yet to record Chudiwala's statement. We have registered a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence against the deceased. The bike has been seized and we will send it to RTO for inspection," she added.

