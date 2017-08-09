IT professional held for stalking wedding planner in Mumbai

The woman, a wedding planner, shared her ordeal on Facebook, stating that Mumbai was not as safe a city as she felt it was before.

Close on the heels of the stalking case in Haryana, where a BJP leader’s son has been accused of stalking an IAS officer’s daughter, an IT professional was arrested by the Amboli police in Mumbai on Monday night for allegedly stalking a woman who was travelling in a car with her sister and two children early on Sunday.

The accused not only trailed the woman’s car to her residence in upscale Lokhandwala, Andheri (West), he even rang her doorbell early in the morning. The woman, a wedding planner, shared her ordeal on Facebook, stating that Mumbai was not as safe a city as she felt it was before.

“In the last 10 years, I’ve always felt safe in Mumbai, and in the same breath have always cursed Delhi! But last night showed me a different side to my ‘not so safe anymore’ city!” the Facebook post read.

Around 2 am on Sunday, Aditi Nagpaul, 38, was driving home along with her sister and two children when an unknown person followed them in his car in Lokhandwala. The suspected stalker, Nitish Sharma, an Information Technology (IT) engineer, followed the women to their residence.

When accosted by the watchman, Sharma pointed towards Nagpaul, saying he was with “madam” and parked his vehicle inside the building premises. He then followed Nagpaul to their first floor flat and rang the door bell. Nagpaul opened the door and was shocked to see an unknown man whom she suspected of stalking her.

“When I opened the door, the man said he was thirsty and asked for water. I slammed the door shut, before telling him to get lost and called the security guard. Though he had left the building by then, he was still waiting down inside his car. I went down with the guard and confronted the man, but he left without uttering a word.”

Based on the evidence that Nagpaul gave, police picked up Sharma, a 37-year-old Malad resident, from his home on Monday night. Police revealed that Sharma has been married twice and worked with an IT company in Hyderabad.

“He had an incomplete registration number on his vehicle. But we managed to track him down,” said Daya Nayak, Police Inspector, Amboli police station.