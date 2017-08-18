Issue of trade licenses to go online from Monday

Come Monday, traders from the city can apply online to get licenses for shops and establishments without taking their files from one official to another in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The online system will issue the license in just two days if all the documents are in line.

The new system also ensures that license is mailed to the person's email account. At present, the civic body will start the facility only for shops engaging in businesses which are non-hazardous. According to an official, over 200 businesses come under this category, and traders from these establishments do not need to visit a civic official.

"We want to cut down unnecessary visits to the civic office for such work, which can be done online," said a senior official from the BMC's general administration.

Senior BMC officials believe that this will leave no room for corruption. "Traders have always complained of unnecessary delays in issuing licenses, which was also seen as a window of corruption," said the official, adding that in the online system, there is no face to face interaction between civic officials and traders.

At present, the civic administration is carrying out a trial run of the online system. "We have carried out the trial, and from Monday, it will be open to the public," said the official. He added that the license will be issued at ward level.