Israeli technology to change the face of Indian Railways

The Indian Railways will use technology used by Israel to keep their perimeters safe. Thane and Kalyan stations have been selected for this pilot project. The railways shall not only enhance security but also take crowd control measures using artificial intelligence. Sources said that Chairman of Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani has given a go-ahead for this trial.

At this point of time, the Central Railway (CR) is looking at replicating the technology used by Israel at public spaces. Sources said that they are looking at improvising the video analytics of Closed Circuit Televisions (CCTV) cameras installed at platforms, foot over bridges, entry/exit points and concourse areas of railway stations.

In case of security alerts, security system shall also have enhanced capabilities to identify a particular person simply by feeding the face into the system. It shall also display the date and time of his/her presence at the station. It can also specify the number of times a person used the station premises in a day/week or month.

"The current integrated security system lacks these features. Since some of the world's best innovative safety and security technologies equipped with artificial intelligence are being developed in Israel, we are taking help from one such company which specialise in these products," said a CR official. The company will soon be making a presentation on various other features of its security and safety system.

As part of crowd control measure, it will allow the railways to set up exact bearing capacity that the foot over bridge has. In case it has surpassed danger levels and foot over bridge is overcrowded, it will automatically send a warning and artificial intelligence will identify the anomaly.

The railway authorities can then deploy their men who would take adequate measures to disperse the crowd. "We have been given the approval to take up trials of this artificial intelligence system from Israel. We are aiming to install them before the end of this monsoon season," said SK Jain, Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai), Central Railway.