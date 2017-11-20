Homeschooling piques interest of city parents

Around 50 parents from across the city attended a seminar on homeschooling organised by the Forum for Fairness in Education (FFE) in Dadar

Issues like the safety of school-going children, along with the burden of annual fee hikes seem to be making parents consider homeschooling for their children. On Sunday, around 50 parents from across the city attended a seminar on homeschooling organised by the Forum for Fairness in Education (FFE) in Dadar.

Sandhya Sondur, principal, VPM's International school, said, "Both the parents must be involved in homeschooling if you choose to provide education to your child at home." Sondur also suggested that after grade eight, parents could consider admitting their child to a regular school and that there would be no hurdles.

A parent, Pooja Jain, homeschooling her two sons for the past two months shared her experience. She spoke about homeschooling leaving ample time for her children's extra-curricular activities such as sports and music.

Ranjit Bijur, a parent at the seminar, said, "I am planning to start homeschooling for my child from the next academic year."