Guv's office seeks report on MeritTrac

Taking cognizance of a complaint made by an NGO, the office of the Governor has now asked the University of Mumbai to submit a report about the working of MeritTrac — the agency that takes care of the on-screen evaluation.

With an unprecedented delay in declaring the results which left over 4 lakh students of the varsity in the lurch, Citizens Forum for Change, a students' group, wrote to the office of the Governor requesting action against the company for the glitches and delays in the process.

"We wrote to the Honourable Governor after we came to know that the service contract with the company was for 3 years. With the amount of goof-ups and glitches that happened by the company, continuing with the agency for the next 2 years would be a disaster. We also pleaded the Governor to take strict action against the agency for the loss that students suffered" said Saurabh Mashelkar, president of Citizen Forum for change (Youth Wing).

A response from the office of the Governor dated November 1, stated that the matter was referred to the Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai, for a report.

DNA had earlier written about the government deciding to float fresh tenders for the academic year 2018, thus discontinuing the contract with MeritTrac after the winter semester examinations this year.