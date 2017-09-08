Govt officials to visit 3 countries to study 'integrated ticketing system'

The MMRDA is working on a single card that can replace cash while travelling on various modes of public transport, be it local trains, buses, metro rail or monorail

A group of government officials will go for a week long 'technical visit' to London-Manchester-Dubai to study a system of using a single card across various modes of transport. The project has been proposed for more than 5 years now, but authorities have still not figured out a way to implement it.

The officials from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Central and Western railways, BEST, MRVC and Urban Development Department are going between September 16-23 to study 'integrated ticketing system' at these cities. DNA had earlier reported about this plan on August 2, in the article, 'City to get integrated ticketing system'.

The MMRDA is working on a single card that can replace cash while travelling on various modes of public transport, be it local trains, buses, metro rail or monorail. "As of now, each of these public transport operators have their own ticketing system which makes the transition time consuming due to the requirement of buying tickets every time," said a BEST official.

This visit is meant to clear the nitty-gritty pertaining to operational and maintenance of this system covering various modes of transport. "Today, everything is available on the internet. Instead of taking all the officials to these international cities, the consultant could have made a presentation here as there is a lot of public money being spent," said S Ganacharya, member, BEST Committee.

In July this year, the government appointed private consultants to study the integrated ticketing. They are looking at gating all entry/exit points leading to platforms at railway stations. As per plans, people need to tap the card reading machine at the entrance and move forward. The entry and exit points will be bifurcated for each platform.