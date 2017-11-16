Full membership for women on hold at Ripon Club

The plan to give full membership to women at the Ripon Club is being scrapped temporarily, one of the trustees associated with the club said. The club was recently mulling to give full membership to women. Founded in 1884, women in this elite club were only offered associate membership until now.

The issue of providing full membership to women landed in controversy after some people of the community feared that the move will also give access to Parsi women, with non-Parsi spouses to the club. Only people, who come under full membership category, have rights to vote for the club. "The issue of giving full membership to women has been put on hold. We will take up the issue once the issue of eviction notice served on the club by the landlord is settled. We will meet soon to address the issue," said Xerxes Dastur, chairman and honorary treasurer, Ripon Club.