DRI seize gold worth Rs 1.4 crore, 1 held

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday arrested a man who was allegedly supposed to receive a smuggled consignment of gold and iridium powder worth Rs. 1.7 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The agency arrested Sri Balamurugan Pillai, a real estate agent.

Acting on specific information, DRI officials intercepted a cargo consignment arriving at Mumbai from Hong Kong via Colombo which contained 5 kg gold worth Rs 1.39 crore and 1.5 kg dark metallic powder suspected to be iridium worth Rs 30 lakh," an official said.