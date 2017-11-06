Despite crackdown, vexed hawkers' issue refuses to die

Political parties have been quick to seize on the issue and have drawn battle lines, leading to confrontations and arrests by the police

Following the stampede at Elphinstone Road station in which 23 persons died, the BMC launched a massive crackdown against hawkers operating around railway stations. Political parties have been quick to seize on the issue and have drawn battle lines, leading to confrontations and arrests by the police. While the Bombay High Court has now made it clear that hawkers will only be allowed in designated hawking zones, the Town Vending Committee (TVC) which will mark out these zones is yet to be formed as the BMC awaits state government approval on the names it has recommended for the TVC.

While safety and security is indeed paramount, there are around 90,000 licensed hawkers in Mumbai, and they provide a host of services on which thousands of Mumbaikars rely on a daily basis for their convenience.

The hawkers' union, which has been demanding implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection Of Livelihood And Regulation Of Street Vending) Act, will meet BMC official on Monday to push for the TVC to be set up, and will also ask for fresh licences to be renewed.