Despite being considered one of the safest cities, 1600 molestation cases registered in Mumbai till September 2017

Earlier this month a 25-year-old Russian National was molested on a busy Borivli street. A closer analysis of the crime statistics procured from Mumbai Police revealed that on an average at least 150 women are molested every month in Mumbai, which is considered to be one of the safest cities for women.

According to the statistics, from January till September this year, 1609 cases under section 354 of Indian Penal Code for outraging modesty of a woman were registered by the Mumbai Police as compared to 1639 cases registered during the same period.

While number of molestation cases registered are high in numbers, the detection rate of these cases are on the lower side.

As per the statistics, of the registered 1609 cases this year, only 1227 could be detected. Which means thd detection rate was only 76 %.

On the other hand, number of cases registered under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code for Intended insult to Modesty of Women are showing increasing trend in city.

From January till September, 333 cases were registered by Mumbai Police under section 509 of IPC, as Compared to 319 cases registered last year during same period.

Of the 333 cases, only 191 cases could be detected by the police having detection rate of just 57%.

"Women safety is one of priorities of the Mumbai Police. We ensure enough police presence is there in the city and that they are safe from hooligan elements," said a senior Mumbai Police officer, requesting anonymity.

Earlier Mumbai Police had taken several initiatives to ensure women are safe in the city. These initiatives include a help desk for women at all railway terminals, dedicated women help desk in police stations and women beat patrolling in the city.