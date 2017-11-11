Mandatory Aadhaar display; pass for specific floors are some plans to bolster Mantralaya security

The idea to boost security is top priority after a farmer attempted to jump off the roof on Friday

A day after a farmer held the Maharashtra government on ransom by attempting suicide in Mantralaya, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is believed to have instructed officials to expedite the pending proposal of beefing up Mantralaya security.

After implementing the proposal, individuals will not be able to enter any floor unless they have a valid pass for the same.

An officer told on the condition of anonymity told DNA that Fadnavis was in Nagpur, but was constantly in touch with officials to monitor the situation after Anand Salve, a farmer from Satara, threatened to jump off the roof of the government building. Fadnavis has also reviewed the proposal, which is being prepared jointly by the state home department and the public works department.

What are the proposed suggestions?

- Aadhaar card mandatory to enter Mantralaya

- The compound wall will now be raised to eight feet. A wire compound wall will also be installed.

- Visitor entry management system with a proper and thorough check up would be deployed.

- All the vehicles would be checked by stopping at the entry gates and a separate visitor's room would be constructed near Garden Gate leading the way towards All India Radio.

- Every visitor after checking for Aadhar Card would be provided with a specific visitor's pass which would display floor on which the visitor is supposed to go.

- The security guards in ordinary attire would keep vigil on visitor movement