Crime branch to probe custodial death

A 20-year-old accused held in a cheating case allegedly committed suicide inside Andheri police lockup on Thursday. According to the police, Vijay Salvi, a Samta Nagar resident three others were arrested for cheating a woman outside Bank Of India. Salvi was arrested on Wednesday and had been remanded to police custody till August 21.
The Mumbai Crime Branch will probe the case to ascertain the exact circumstances leading up to his death. Police said that the accused used his T-shirt to hang himself inside the toilet.