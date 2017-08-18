Crime branch to probe custodial death

Police ​said t​hat the accused used his T-shirt to hang himself inside the toilet

A 20-year-old accused held in a cheating case ​allegedly ​committed suicide inside Andheri police lockup on Thursday. According to the police, Vijay Salvi, a Samta Nagar resident three other​s​ were arrested for cheating a woman outside Bank Of India​. Salvi was arrested on Wednesday and had been remanded to police custody till August 21.

The Mumbai Crime Branch will probe the case to ascertain the exact ​circumstances leading up to his ​​​death. Police ​said t​hat the accused used his T-shirt to hang himself inside the toilet.