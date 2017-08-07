City has bad roads, mayor gets new car

The mayor of Mumbai, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar is set to be the owner of the most expensive vehicle officially provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The vehicle — Toyota Innova Crysta — costing Rs 19,72,000, will be officially provided by the BMC to Mahadeshwar. A second tender in this regard had been invited on Saturday for a dealer to supply the vehicle.

However, providing a new vehicle to the mayor at a time when BMC is failing provide basic civic infrastructure is widely being criticised by political leaders.

Abhijeet Samant, BJP corporator and standing committee member, said, "The trend of 'new mayor new car' should be changed. When BEST is in such loss and its employees are not getting salaries on time, the mayor should try to save every penny. This expensive vehicle is not a requirement at all. Our mayor is not only the first citizen of Mumbai but also a school principal, and we expect him to set a good example."

Mahadeshwar is currently using Mahindra XUV 500, which was bought during the regime of former mayor Snehal Ambekar.

Mumbai Congress Chief, Sanjay Nirupam said, "BEST employees are threatening to strike, roads are bad, trees are not being trimmed, spending such a big amount on a car is not required."Sheetal Mhatre, former Congress Corporator, said, "The XUV 500 was bought for Ambekar barely two and a half years ago. I don't think it is that old or in need of replacement."