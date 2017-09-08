Chaos in schools on first day of baseline exams

This year, the baseline test is held in three subjects including First language, Mathematics, and Science between September 7 to 12

As baseline exams for students of Class 2-11 kick started on Thursday, several schools complained shortage of paper and thus photocopying them from other schools at the last minute.

This year, the baseline test is held in three subjects including First language, Mathematics, and Science between September 7 to 12. After some instances of paper leaks in the past, the state education department asked schools to conduct the exams at the same time.

Rajesh Pandya, Vice President, Teachers Democratic Forum (TDF) said that the baseline test was a complete chaos this year. While some schools faced a shortage of paper, the other schools asked teachers to evaluate papers on the same day. At a time when semester exams are approaching, these exams are stating no purpose" added Pandya.

Nandkumar, Principal Secretary, School Education could not be reached for a comment.