Brace for more traffic snarls at Hindmata junction

Drain work to kick off from next month, will block all the major traffic arteries in Parel

Hindmata in Parel is one of the most chronic waterlogging spots in Mumbai every monsoon. Even when there was severe water-logging in the city after heavy rains on August 29, Hindmata experienced water-logging for a much longer period than other areas where water had receded. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is finally going to carry out augmentation of the stormwater drains (SWD) at Hindmata junction to increase the rainwater draining capacity so that such flooding is not seen in the future.

However, Hindmata Junction is already known for its traffic jams, and as road excavation by the stormwater drains department is expected to begin here next month, motorists will have to brace for even more traffic snarls in the area.

The BMC will excavate road right from the B J Devrukhkar road at Hindmata to Madkebuwa chowk along Dr BA Road. The work includes converting the curved arc drain in the area to an RCC box drain, which will be around 800 meters long, to facilitate faster drainage of water. The drain will be widened from 1.5 x 1.2 meters to 3 x 1.5 metres which will increase its rainwater draining capacity and give relief from waterlogging at Hindmata.

"However, traffic problems in the area due to work is unavoidable and we will carry out work in coordination with the Mumbai Traffic police", chief engineer of SWD department, Vidyadhar Khandkar said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Amitesh Kumar said: "We will deploy more traffic police officers and additional traffic wardens in the area for traffic management".

Ajay Shete, a shop owner, said, "I travel every day to Hindmata market and take 30 minutes in an usual traffic at Hindmata junction.

Now, when one lane will get shut for BMC work, it will take over an hour to cross the place. But as solving the severe waterlogging issue at Hindmata, there is no option but to bear the traffic woes".

The stormwater drain at Hindmata is at least 70 years old, curved and at certain locations has roots of the trees entered into the drains. "No work has happened at Hindmata junction since the British era. We have strengthened the SWD and did thorough desilting from Baristernath Pai Road to Britannia pumping station. It has eased the waterlogging in the areas nearby Hindmata junction. This is, however, the first time that work is carried at the exact water logging location", an officer said.

The work is expected to begin next month and will continue for the next 18 months. The proposal is expected to be tabled in Standing committee next week.

ROAD RECOVERY

BMC will excavate road right from the B J Devrukhkar road at Hindmata to Madkebuwa chowk along Dr BA Road.