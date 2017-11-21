BMS paper leak: 5 students take exam under police watch

The Amboli police will soon arrest the female student who was first found with the question paper in her cellphone while writing the exam

Five students who were arrested by Amboli police for allegedly leaking the third-year question papers of Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), 'Marketing and E-commerce and Digital Marketing', appeared for their examinations under police watch on Monday. Police probe revealed that question papers of Bachelor Accounting and Finance (BAF), too, were leaked.

The Amboli police will soon arrest the female student who was first found with the question paper in her cellphone while writing the exam. According to police, main accused Kalpesh Bagul, head of the technical department of the Nirmal Memorial Foundation College in Kandivli, had leaked five question papers of the BMS course and four question papers of BAF course.

"We escorted the students to their examination centres and they were kept under watch while taking the exam. On Monday, 13 accused, including students, were produced before Andheri court and remanded to judicial custody and were later released on bail.", said an Amboli police officer.

Police sub-inspector Daya Nayak and his team had arrested three other people during interrogations after it was learnt that the question papers of BAF were leaked too. "Even those students who did not pay money for the question papers also received the copy through WhatsApp. The students had passed on the question papers to their friends and they benefited from it leading to their arrests.