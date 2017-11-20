BMS paper leak: 3 more held, suspects likely to miss exams

The police had earlier arrested ten persons after a student was found with a copy of the paper in her mobile phone

The Amboli police on late Saturday night arrested three more persons for allegedly leaking and selling the third-year Bachelor of Management Studies' (BMS) 'Marketing and E- commerce and Digital Marketing' question papers. The police had earlier arrested ten persons after a student was found with a copy of the paper in her mobile phone. Five of the arrested students are likely to miss their exam on Monday pending court a order.

A team, led by Police Sub Inspector Daya Nayak, arrested the accused Mohammed Irfan Khatri an employee of an online ticket booking firm, Naved Khatik, 20, and Rajesh Dangi, 20, both third-year BMS students.

According to the police, the main accused Kalpesh Bagul, a technician of the IT department at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College in Kandivli downloaded the question papers from an e-mail sent by the University of Mumbai prior to the examinations and later e-mailed it to Khatri, who, along with other two accused, sold the question papers to aspiring students for Rs 10,000 each.

"The money was collected via online transfers such as PayTm and cash. Bagul would get his share from agents to whom he had sent the question papers. We have also sent a detailed report of their modus operandi to MU. We are investigating further," added the officer.

We have not given a green signal to the students appearing for exams as investigation is ongoing. The court too hasn't given us any directives.Officer, Amboli police station