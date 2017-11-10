BMC to offer money instead of commercial rehabilitation to get encroached land

Various projects struck up due to encroachments could soon get a push as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) standing committee cleared a proposal to compensate Project Affect Peoples (PAPs) by monetarily. The proposal will need to be cleared the BMC's general body.

The demolition of encroachments in Mumbai has always been a challenging job for the BMC. One of the main obstructions faced by the civic body is that owners of the encroached structures which are eligible for rehabilitation do not easily agree for the alternate accommodation provided by the BMC.

As per the proposal, the BMC will rehabilitate commercial structures by offering them compensation in the form of ready reckoner rate of that area. This, the civic body says, will expedite the demolition process.

A senior civic official said that the BMC does not have enough places for rehabilitation of the eligible commercial structures. “We have come up with this proposal to compensate PAPs by paying them as per the ready reckoner rate.

"The BMC has enough space for residential rehabilitation but not for commercial. If money is offered instead of alternate accommodation, the shop owners will get encouraged to evict the place. We expect this policy to be sanctioned by the corporation soon to expedite the demolition of encroachments in Mumbai", said the official.

"The ready reckoner rate is applicable to shops with a maximum area of 225 sq feet. If the area of the commercial structure is 250 or 300 sq feet big, rate will be paid for 225 sq feet area as that is the maximum area limit for alternate accommodation. If the revised policy is implemented, the demolition drives will speed up," said an official from the civic ward.

The proposal is likely to help BMC to clear encroachment along the 39- km long Tansa pipeline that provide potable water to the city. Even, the Bombay High Court has directed BMC to clear encroachment 10 metre both side of the pipeline and construct a wall from further encroachment. However, the civic body has been a lot difficulty while removing encroachment.