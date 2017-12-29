Mumbai: Major fire at Kamala Mills compound, at least 15 dead, 16 injured

A major fire broke out in one of the eateries located in Trade House in the Kamala Mills compound at Central Mumbai on Thursday night. The fire soon spread to the media offices belonging to Times Now and TV 9 news networks. BMC officials confirmed to DNA that 15 people have died and 16 are injured. Out of the injured admitted in KEM hospital 2 are said to be critical. The fire broke out at 12:30 AM and was controlled by the Mumbai Fire Brigade by 2 AM. However, rescue operations continued till late in the night.

Anxious relatives and onlookers were seen waiting for the rescue of their near and dear ones. A senior staffer from Times Now whom DNA spoke to on the spot confirmed that all media personnel from the network were safely rescued before the fire could spread in the office. However, since the fire destroyed the satellite equipment of the network the Times News Network had to stop transmission till late in the night.

Fire brigade sources claimed they received a call around 12.30 AM about the fire. Eight fire tenders, four water tankers and one ambulance were rushed to the scene immediately.The complex houses many pubs, bistros and eateries and is a popular venue for many party goers in the city. The complex also is home to several media houses."A short circuit seems to have started the fire," said a fire brigade officer.

Even as the rescue operations were on, family members of those trapped were anxiously waiting for their family members to be removed. "Our wives are inside the toilet. All of them are together. If you find one, you will fine all," said a relative.

As time passed, wife of one of the friend was rescued.

"Have faith in God. We will do whatever is in our hands.," said a fireman trying to console one of the family members when body of wife of one of his colleague was recovered.