After Sena, MNS protests against Jain monk

After Shiv Sena, it is the rival Raj Thackeray-led MNS which has launched an attack on Jain monk Naypadmasagar Maharajsaheb, for his aggressive promotion of vegetarianism and his support for the BJP in the recent Mira-Bhayandar civic polls.

On Saturday, a day before the Jain monk was to arrive at Thakur Complex in Kandivli, MNS put up posters welcoming him on behalf of the ‘All India Non-veg Lovers Society’. These were pulled down by the police later.

On Sunday, around 20 party workers went to the programme venue wearing garlands made of onions and garlic to protest against the Jain muni’s promotion of vegetarianism and support for the BJP, said Hemantkumar Kamble, MNS vibhag adhyaksha (division chief) . However, they were detained by the Samata Nagar police and released later.