Activists cry foul over reduced number of compensatory trees

Environmental activists have decided to protest against the amendment to the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees that has now fixed the number of compensatory trees to be planted as twice the number of trees being cut for projects.

Activists claim that till recently including the case of Metro III, three trees were to be planted for every tree cut. However, on the other hand, BMC officials said that the number of compensatory trees has always been twice the number of trees cut. In 2013, a court order was passed which recommended to plant three trees. This practice was followed by authorities until the new amendment was passed in January 2017 fixing the number at two.

Activist Zoru Bhathena from Khar, who has also filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the issue said that it was only recently that he got to know about the amendment. What was further shocking was that even environmentalists and activists were unaware about the amendment being passed in January.

However, a senior BMC official from the Garden department said that the activists were unnecessarily creating a fuss as the number of compensatory trees to be planted was always twice but since there was constant confusion an amendment was passed in January.

"The idea of having three trees planted was that it should act as a deterrent and the agency seeking tree falling would try and save trees. We will raise this issue in court," Bhathena said. Environmentalist Stalin D said that now with citizens enquiring about every single tree being planted in compensation for trees being chopped there was pressure on BMC and all this was being done to reduce the hassle for agencies seeking tree cutting.

"While everyone is talking about the number being reduced no one is talking about the requirement being set for planting two trees per 100 sq meters of open space and five trees per 100 sq meters of Recreation Garden," he said adding that also given the space constraints in Mumbai planting three times the trees being cut was not feasible for long term.