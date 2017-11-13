37 kg Mephedrone worth Rs 7 crore seized, 82 peddlers held in Mumbai this year

In past ten months, Mumbai police have seized over 37 kilograms of Mephedrone having a value of over Rs 7 crore, which is considered to be one of the biggest market of contraband. Mumbai is also one of the biggest transit routes for contraband smuggling, experts claim.

According to the statistics provided by the Mumbai Police, from January till October this year, 60 cases related to the seizure of Mephedrone also known as MD, M-Cat, Meow Meow were registered in Mumbai. Total 37.117 kilograms of MD were seized from Mumbai having worth Rs 7.01 crore.

“We have arrested 82 persons involved in MD seizure cases in Mumbai so far. They belong to various gangs and syndicates instrumental in peddling MD in Mumbai,” said a Mumbai Police officer, requesting anonymity.

A police officer said that since 2012 the use of Mephedrone became extensive in the city and offenders were having a free ride as they knew that they won't be caught under Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, since MD was not a scheduled drug under NDPS.

MD was available cheaply and soon became a replacement for cocaine as it has the same effect as cocaine. In a bid to curb the menace of a sale of MD, the police began registering cases against consumers and sellers under section 328 of the Indian Penal Code for causing hurt by means of poison.

“Mostly, it is consumed by youngsters in the age group of 16 and 25 years. It gives a sense of euphoria to the users, resulting in users becoming violent, aggressive and even depressed,” says a city-based psychiatrist.

“A high number of a seizure of MD cases reflects that we are taking sustained action against the gangs involved in selling and circulating MD. We have upped our informant network and are fully committed to curbing the menace of MD in the city,” said a senior Mumbai Police officer.

MD was added as narcotic substance in NDPS Act in year 2015, which makes it difficult for the accused to secure bail in the court.

However, even after two years, the police do not have the testing kit to detect MD during the raids, which leads to delay in their preliminary probes.