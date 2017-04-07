USFDA completes inspection of Cadila's Changodar plant

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare today said the USFDA has completed inspection of its manufacturing plant at Changodar with "no observation".

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the company's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar from April 3-7, 2017, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

"At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued," it added.

The company has filed 17 products with the FDA from this facility, Cadila Healthcare said.

Cadila Healthcare stock today closed 1.51 per cent up at Rs 454.85 per scrip on BSE.

