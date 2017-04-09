Aadhaar card or passport may soon become mandatory to fly within India

The Civil Aviation ministry may soon make it mandatory to carry your passport or Aadhaar card as identity proof to fly domestic routes, according to a report by The Times of India.

So far, passports are required as primary identity proof for international travel. The same process may be replicated for domestic travel within the country.

According to the report, the aviation ministry is in the process of putting four levels of offences - ranked in terms of seriousness - to create the proposed no-fly list. The government will decide the restrictions for passengers engaging in unruly behaviour with airline staff or passengers, according to the seriousness of the offence.

The development comes in the aftermath of the R Gaikwad and Air India incident which saw the MP being denied access to air travel on any of the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) member carriers which includes, apart from air India, Jet Airways, spicejet, GoAir, and IndiGo, after he beat up an AI staffer. vistara and AirAsia had also put the MP on the no-fly list after the incident of violence.

According to the report, the ministry is putting a draft civil aviation requirement (CAR) for public discussion next week itself, open to public suggestions.

It said that Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has been working on a no-fly list since 2016 however, the Gaikwad incident added a sense of urgency to the need for a policy.