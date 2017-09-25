Sony unveils Xperia XZ1 with 3D creator in India at price of Rs 44,990

The newly launched Xperia XZ1 comes with a metal unibody design, Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, Sony's Motion Eye camera and Sony's new 3D creator feature

Sony has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ1 in India on Monday.

The newly launched Xperia XZ1 comes with a metal unibody design, Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, Sony's Motion Eye camera and Sony's new 3D creator feature that allows users to create 3D scans of objects.

The advanced elements technology comprises of Autofocus Burst (10FPS) and Full HD- HDR Display.

The company said that the new Xperia XZ1 has been inspired from Sony’s most inventive products developed over the decades such as the Cyber-shot,BRAVIA,Handycam and Walkman.

The Xperia XZ1 boasts of Sony’s core expertise in camera technology and image sensing, with a combination of four inventive new camera focused features - the 3D Creator, Super slow-motion video, new Smile Predictive Capture and Autofocus burst from Motion-Eye camera.

Priced at Rs 44,990, Sony is betting high on Xperia XZ1's 3D creator. The 3D Creator can scan objects and people in 3D in just a minute using four scan modes; head scan, face scan, food scan and freeform scan.

Each mode has its own custom guides for ease of use.

The new product comes with Autofocus burst. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with X16 LTE.

Design wise, Xperia XZ1 is made out of metal with glass on the front. The smartphone has a 5.2-inch FullHD display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection against nicks and scratches. It comes with HDR support, 138% sRGB coverage and a few Sony proprietary technologies like TRLIMUNIOUS and X-Reality unit.

The smartphone will be available on both online as well as offline platforms from September 25 onwards.