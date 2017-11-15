Samsung may launch Galaxy S9 Mini alongside Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus: Report

Samsung might introduce a mini version of the Galaxy S9 along with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus in March next year. Rumoured to be called, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini, the device is said to sport a 4-inch display.

According to Business Korea, Samsung will release the Galaxy S9 Mini as part of its strategy to target the niche market as there have been no smartphones with a 4-inch screen in the global smartphone market after the iPhone SE. At the time of writing, there are over 8,000 posts regarding the Galaxy S9 Mini on Reddit.

We aren’t sure whether the new device will sport an edge-to-edge screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Also, there are no details shared regarding specifications.

Recent Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus leaks suggested that both devices would ditch the headphone jack. The company, which traditionally unveils the flagship devices in March or April, is said to follow the new trend that has been adopted by Apple for the new iPhones and Google for the Pixel smartphones – no headphone jack. According to a report, Samsung is currently working on two Galaxy S9 prototypes, one with front-facing in-display fingerprint sensor and other with rear fingerprint sensor. However, a source suggests that the Galaxy S9 fingerprint sensor won’t be integrated into the display.

In terms of rumoured specifications, the Galaxy S9 would feature a 5.8-inch Infinity display, along with 12MP and 16MP dual cameras to the front and rear. The company also plans to implement 3D sensing facial recognition feature and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The Galaxy S9 Plus would feature a 6.2-inch display and a larger battery. Both smartphones will also be IP65/68 water and dust resistant.