Samsung Galaxy Note 8 likely to launch in India on September 12: Everything you need to know

Two weeks after the global announcement, Samsung is expected to launch the Note 8 in New Delhi on September 12. Coincidentally, it is on the same day as Apple is set to unveil the new iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus along with the rumoured iPhone 8.

The company has also opened pre-registrations for the Galaxy Note 8 in India. Those interested can head to Samsung India's website to pre-register for the device and share details such as name, email address, phone number and pin code.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a .3-inch QuadHD+ AMOLED Infinity display with a 2960x1440 resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC along with 6GB of RAM. In India, we can expect the 64-bit Exynos 8895 variant. It will include 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The new Galaxy Note 8 comes equipped with a dual-camera setup, out of which one is a 12MP wide-angle lens of aperture f/1.7, while the other is a 12MP telephoto lens of aperture f/2.4. It also includes an 8MP front-facing camera with optical image stabilization.

Connectivity features include 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and GPS. Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat with TouchWiz UX on top, the smartphone is expected to receive the Android Oreo update soon. A 3,300mAh battery completes the package.

In other features, the smartphone includes a fingerprint scanner and iris scanner for biometric authentication, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. One of the highlights of the device is its S Pen. Samsung says that "when communicating with text just isn’t enough, Live Message allows you to reveal your unique personality and tell expressive stories. With the Galaxy Note 8, you can now share animated texts or drawings across platforms that support animated GIFs." The S Pen is said to sense 4,096 levels of pressure with a latency of less than 50 milliseconds. Lastly, the S Pen also works on the screen when submerged under water. You can write even when the display is wet.