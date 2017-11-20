OnePlus announces incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 5.0 for One Plus 3 and 3T

There will be a broader roll-out in few days.

On Monday, OnePlus announced on its forum that there would be incremental roll-out of the OxygenOS 5.0, its first official Android O over-the-air (OTA) update for the One Plus 3 and 3T.

Highlights of the app include an update to Android (8.0), parallel apps, picture-in-picture, auto-fill, smart-text selection, next quick settings design, updated security patch, added notification dots, new app folder design. Users will be able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus.

The OTA will be incremental and will reach a small percentage of users today and there’ll be broader roll-out in a few days.

OnePlus recently launched its latest smartphone – the OnePlus 5T. With a 6-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Glass 5 on top, it’s a drastic improvement over the 16:9 ratio 5.5-inch screen on the OnePlus 5.

Unlike the Apple phones, it’s quite reasonably priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/64 GB and Rs 37,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage variant.

The phone will be available in India on oneplusstore.in and amazon.in, as well as offline through select Croma stores. The price is same as the One Plus 5 which begs the question whether the older version will simply be discontinued.