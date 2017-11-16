OnePlus 5T launched - here's how much it will cost in India

In a huge event in New York, OnePlus launched its latest smartphone – the OnePlus 5T. With a 6-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Glass 5 on top, it’s a drastic improvement over the 16:9 ratio 5.5-inch screen on the OnePlus 5.

Unlike the Apple phones, it’s quite reasonably priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/64 GB and Rs 37,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage variant.

It will be available on sale from November 21 at 4:30 PM EST and will be available for open sale from Nov 28. The phone wil be available in India on oneplusstore.in and amazon.in, as well as offline through select Croma stores. The price is same as the One Plus 5 which begs the question whether the older version will simply be discontinued.

The notable differences between OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 is that the former runs on OyxgenOS 4.7.0 which is an improvement over OxygenOS 4.5 on the OnePlus 5. The new variant of the software includes parallel apps, gallery map and new customisations for the home screen, icons, navigation buttons, screen calibration settings and more.

The OnePlus 5T does retain some key similarities with OnePlus 5 including being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and comes with a 3,300 mAh battery which supports Dash Charge fast charging tech. Chinese firm OnePlus said it will continue to focus on the premium smartphone category in the Indian market, competing with heavyweights like Samsung and Apple. The company, which today unveiled its latest OnePlus 5T at an event in New York, is betting on the new device to help further consolidate its position in the Indian market.

"There was a duopoly in the premium segment in India. With our entry three players now account for about 98 per cent of the segment. We have been able to secure a significant part of the segment by offering feature-rich device at a competitive price," OnePlus India General Manager Vikas Agarwal told PTI. He added that the company will continue with its premium play selling only through Amazon for its distribution in India. According to Counterpoint Research, OnePlus had over 30 per cent market share in the premium category smartphones (handsets priced above Rs 30,000). Premium segment contributed just 3 per cent of the total smartphone shipment volume in India, but accounted for 13 per cent of the shipment revenue, Counterpoint added.

While the Indian smartphone market is dominated by affordable and mid-range devices, handsets makers are increasing looking at adding premium phones to their portfolio to boost revenues. Talking about the new device, Agarwal said, "The OnePlus 5T has a larger screen to body ratio and better camera specifications.

With inputs from PTI