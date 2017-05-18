Nokia 3310 to go on sale in India today; available via offline stores

It’s been a long wait but, HMD Global officially launched the iconic Nokia 3310 in India. The device will be available for purchase starting today for a price of Rs 3,310 via offline stores across the country. Though the company hasn’t announced any partnership with online retailers, it is expected to be available via portals such as Amazon India and Flipkart in the next few months.

The new Nokia 3310 is slimmer than the original and if it is anything like its predecessor; it should be tough as nails. The device is unmistakably a feature phone, sporting a 2.4-inch QVGA display, Nokia's Series 30+ OS. We aren’t sure if the device will support popular apps like WhatsApp and can't even be sure at this point if it will include the ability to load extra apps besides the ones preloaded. Unlike the first version, this one now has a color display and includes 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 32GB via a microSD card -- just what's required to store a set of songs and the basic photos its 2MP rear camera (with LED flash) camera captures.

It is powered by a 1200mAh battery that is rated to deliver a maximum talk time of up to 22.1 hours, listening to MP3 songs it is rated to go for 51 hours, and its standby time extends to 31 days. That's right; the battery can last for up to a month on a single charge.