Moto Z2 Force with ShatterShield display, dual rear cameras launched: Price, specifications and features

Lenovo-owned Motorola introduced a new smartphone dubbed the Moto Z2 Force. Priced at $799 (approximately Rs 51,500), the device will go on sale in US from August 10. The smartphone will go on sale in Mexico, Brazil, Europe, Middle East, and Africa from later this year. It will be available in fine gold, super black and lunar grey color variants. The company also launched new Moto Mods with the smartphone - Moto 360 Camera, Moto Gamepad, and JBL Soundboost 2.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.5-inch QHD ShatterShield POLED display with a 1440x2560 pixels resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 Octa-core processor and will be available in two variants - 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage. Storage in both variants is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the smartphone comes equipped with dual 12MP rear cameras with f/2.0 aperture and LED Flash. It also features a 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and front flash. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS, Moto Mods, and Type-C USB. A 2730mAh battery completes the package.