LEAKED: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 prototype reveals dual rear camera

After the entire Galaxy Note 7 debacle, many assumed that Samsung would entirely discontinue their Note series. But that isn’t the case. Shortly after Samsung Mobile Chief DJ Koh confirmed that the company would indeed introduce the Note 8, a user on Weibo shared 3D-printed prototype images which are rumoured to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Image: Weibo

The device, which is spotted in a Coral Blue color variant, keeps up with the previous leaks and features dual cameras on its back. There is also a dual LED flash below it. At the moment, the back of the smartphone does not show a fingerprint scanner. Looks like the company might opt for a biometric Touch ID sensor underneath the display, as spotted on the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus.

In an image, the device is placed next to the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, offering an idea as to how the smartphone, which is touted to sport a 6.3-inch display, will look against a 5.5-inch screen. It will in all likelihood be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 835 processor, and will be paired with 6GB RAM. Additionally, the Note 8 is rumoured to come with Android 7.0 Nougat and with 256GB of internal storage. While the Galaxy Note 7 had a battery of 3,500 mAh, the upcoming device is expected to have a slightly beefier one at around 4,000 mAh.

If the rumours prove accurate, Samsung appears to be leaving no stone unturned in crafting the Galaxy Note 8 to be the most capable Android phone of 2017.