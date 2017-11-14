Honor 7X will be available exclusively via Amazon in India; registrations now open

Honor is gearing up to launch the Honor 7X smartphone in India in December. In the past, the company has stated that the successor to the Honor 6X will be offered at an 'unbeatable' price. Now, Amazon India has listed the Honor 7X for registrations. Details regarding launch and price have not been shared. Registrations for the same will be open until December 27. We can expect the device to be launched end of December or early January. Honor's Global President George Zhao has confirmed that the smartphone will be available via offline channels as well.

The company also offers prizes for those customers who register to purchase the smartphone on Amazon. These prizes include 7 free trips with a maximum worth of Rs 75,000, 10 Honor 7X smartphones, 150 power banks and 850 sets of earphones respectively. Winners will be announced on January 8 via Amazon while the prizes will be awarded by February 5.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.9-inch Full HD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. It will be available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage variants and supports expandable storage via microSD card of up to 256GB. It comes equipped with a 16MP + 2MP rear camera along with an 8MP front facing camera. The Honor 7X runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by a 3,340mAh battery.